Spirited Atish Toriyali Tank clinches Peshawar Football League Season-5 title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Spirited Atish Toriyali Tank clinched the coveted trophy of the Peshawar Football League Season-5 defeated Popo Club Islamabad by a tennis goal margin 7-1 in final played in front of the jumped packed Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Monday.

Former Secretary KP Football Association Basit Kamal, former national team captain Gohar Zaman, Chief Organizer and Chairman of Youth Glam Welfare Organization Gul Haider and other important personalities were present.

The final started on a fast tempo between Atish Toriyali Tank Club and Popo FC Islamabad and the players of the two finalists teams raided each other's defence with some fine attacking moves. As a result, Popo Islamabad club succeeded in getting an early goal lead through center striker Zain in the 15th minute of the first-half.

The early goal deficit created a panic like situation in the rank of super-fit Atish Club Tank which soon managed their position accordingly and it was in the 29th minute when right winger Abdul Samad slammed in a beautiful goal through field attempt.

Leveling the tally 1-1, Atish Club Tank kept up more pressure and dominated the proceedings by scoring five more goals, one after the other. Jameel in the 31st, 35th, 39th and 65 minute scored four goals through field attempts, making the tally 5-1.

Najibullah and Abdul Samad scored other goals in the dying moments of the final match and thus Atish Club Toriyali Club Tank took the lead of 7-1. Jameed Ahmad, who scored four goals including the hat-trick, was also declared as the best player of the League by scoring a total of 9 goals in the League while Abdul Samad scored two goals, the first and the last 7th goal.

Popo FC Islamabad only in the 88th minute reduced the margin through left-winger Saddam on the field attempt, making the tally 7-2. Atish Tank defeated North Waziristan and Popo FC qualified for the final by defeating Dara Nangyali. A total of 16 different teams from across the province and Islamabad participated in the League.

Chief Organizer and Chairman Youth Glam Welfare Organization, Gul Haider on this occasion thanked Commissioner Peshawar, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan and Deputy Commissioner Shafi Ullah Khan for extending full support to the organizing committee.

He said the slogan of the League was "To Say No to Drug" and promote healthy sports activities. At the end of former skippers' national teams Basit Kamal and Gohar Zaman awarded winners and runners-up trophies and cash prizes.