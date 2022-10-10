UrduPoint.com

Spirited Atish Toriyali Tank Clinches Peshawar Football League Season-5 Title

Muhammad Rameez Published October 10, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Spirited Atish Toriyali Tank clinches Peshawar Football League Season-5 title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Spirited Atish Toriyali Tank clinched the coveted trophy of the Peshawar Football League Season-5 defeated Popo Club Islamabad by a tennis goal margin 7-1 in final played in front of the jumped packed Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Monday.

Former Secretary KP Football Association Basit Kamal, former national team captain Gohar Zaman, Chief Organizer and Chairman of Youth Glam Welfare Organization Gul Haider and other important personalities were present.

The final started on a fast tempo between Atish Toriyali Tank Club and Popo FC Islamabad and the players of the two finalists teams raided each other's defence with some fine attacking moves. As a result, Popo Islamabad club succeeded in getting an early goal lead through center striker Zain in the 15th minute of the first-half.

The early goal deficit created a panic like situation in the rank of super-fit Atish Club Tank which soon managed their position accordingly and it was in the 29th minute when right winger Abdul Samad slammed in a beautiful goal through field attempt.

Leveling the tally 1-1, Atish Club Tank kept up more pressure and dominated the proceedings by scoring five more goals, one after the other. Jameel in the 31st, 35th, 39th and 65 minute scored four goals through field attempts, making the tally 5-1.

Najibullah and Abdul Samad scored other goals in the dying moments of the final match and thus Atish Club Toriyali Club Tank took the lead of 7-1. Jameed Ahmad, who scored four goals including the hat-trick, was also declared as the best player of the League by scoring a total of 9 goals in the League while Abdul Samad scored two goals, the first and the last 7th goal.

Popo FC Islamabad only in the 88th minute reduced the margin through left-winger Saddam on the field attempt, making the tally 7-2. Atish Tank defeated North Waziristan and Popo FC qualified for the final by defeating Dara Nangyali. A total of 16 different teams from across the province and Islamabad participated in the League.

Chief Organizer and Chairman Youth Glam Welfare Organization, Gul Haider on this occasion thanked Commissioner Peshawar, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan and Deputy Commissioner Shafi Ullah Khan for extending full support to the organizing committee.

He said the slogan of the League was "To Say No to Drug" and promote healthy sports activities. At the end of former skippers' national teams Basit Kamal and Gohar Zaman awarded winners and runners-up trophies and cash prizes.

Related Topics

Football Tennis Islamabad Peshawar North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Fine Lead Tank National University From Best

Recent Stories

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

1 hour ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

3 hours ago
 UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

12 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama wi ..

Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama with public

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.