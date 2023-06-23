Spirited Bajaur beat North Waziristan to clinch Inter-Madrasas Tug-of-War title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Bajaur won the tug-of-war final while Peshawar and Mohmand qualified for the final in volleyball events being played at Qayyum sports Complex and PSB Coaching Center Hall respectively.

Secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Captain (retd) Mushtaq Ahmad graced the occasion as chief guest both at the Tug-of-War, and Volleyball event. Director Sports Merged Area Pir Abdullah Shah, Director Operation Aziz Ullah Jan, Assistant Director Sports Imran Khan, and a large number of spectators were also present on this occasion.

The Inter-Madrasas Games in Peshawar have entered the last stage. In the Tug-of-War final, Bajaur claimed the title by defeating North Waziristan 2-1. The North Waziristan District players won the first pull after a strong resistance from Bajaur and later on failed when Bajaur came back strongly by winning two consecutive pulls by handing a shocking defeat to North Waziristan team.

Peshawar and District Mohmand qualified for the finals in volleyball competitions. Under the auspices of the Director of Sports Merged Districts, the final Tug-of-War match was played between Bajaur District and North Waziristan teams in the Peshawar Sports Complex.

Secretary Sports Captain (Rtd) Mushtaq Ahmad also witnessed the final match wherein Bajaur players gave a stunning performance and defeated strong North Waziristan team by 2-1.

Secretary Sports Captain (Rtd) Mushtaq Ahmad also distributed the prizes among the players and Director Sports Pir Abdullah Shah presented him a shield of the Games. Bajaur in the first semi-final defeated South Waziristan by 2-1 in another hotly contested encounter while North Waziristan recorded victory against Sub-Division Bannu by 2-0 in the second semi-final and moved to the grand final.

In the Volleyball event Peshawar defeated district Bajaur by 25-22, 27-25 and 25-21 (3-0) in the first semi-final while in the second semi-final, district Mohmand defeated South Waziristan by 25-22, 29-25, and 25-23.

In the football event Mohmand defeated South Waziristan 4-3 through penalty shootout and qualified for the semi-finals. In the second quarter-final, Peshawar sub-division defeated Khyber district by solitary goal. The final match of football and cricket of the Inter-Madrasas Games will be played on Saturday.