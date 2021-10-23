Spirits high for T20 World Cup match with India

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that spirits were high for Pakistan, India T20 World Cup match being played tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that spirits were high for Pakistan, India T20 World Cup match being played tomorrow.

In a tweet, the minister expressed the hope that Pakistan would emerge victorious in the high profile match against the arch rivals.