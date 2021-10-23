UrduPoint.com

Spirits High For T20 World Cup Match With India

Zeeshan Mehtab 17 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 03:19 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that spirits were high for Pakistan, India T20 World Cup match being played tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that spirits were high for Pakistan, India T20 World Cup match being played tomorrow.

In a tweet, the minister expressed the hope that Pakistan would emerge victorious in the high profile match against the arch rivals.

