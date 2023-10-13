'Spiritual' Dimitrov to face Rublev in Shanghai semi-finals

Grigor Dimitrov said he was playing some of the best tennis in his career as he marched into the Shanghai Masters semi-finals on Friday and a clash with Andrey Rublev

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Grigor Dimitrov said he was playing some of the best tennis in his career as he marched into the Shanghai Masters semi-finals on Friday and a clash with Andrey Rublev.

The 18th seed from Bulgaria did not face a single break point in defeating big-serving Nicolas Jarry of Chile 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 in their quarter-final.

The 32-year-old Dimitrov, whose last ATP title was six years ago, faces Rublev in the last four after the Russian swept past France's Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-3 in 90 minutes.

Saturday's other semi-final is between Poland's 16th seed Hubert Hurkacz and 26th-seeded American Sebastian Korda.

Dimitrov defeated top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the last 16 and the draw has opened up, with Rublev the only player in the world's top 10 still left.

Asked if he was playing his best since 2017, when he won four titles including the season-ending ATP Finals, Dimitrov replied: "I think one of the best seasons, absolutely, no doubt about that."

A philosophical Dimitrov has been in China for a month, having also reached the semi-finals in Chengdu and quarter-finals at the China Open in Beijing.

The extended time away has meant a lot of time on his own to think.

"I can definitely say that this trip for me has been not only special, but I think almost spiritual for me on so many different levels, on and off the court," he said.

"Throughout the amount of emotions that I've gone through in that month has been something I've never experienced in my life, and I feel like a big growth from it."

- Ruthless Rublev -

In front of the watching Roger Federer, who was back at the tournament he won twice for a fan event, fifth seed Rublev made fairly light work of 32nd seed Humbert.

Rublev is two victories away from a second Masters title of the season, having clinched the Monte Carlo crown in April.

The 25-year-old is yet to drop a set in four matches in Shanghai but he is wary of the in-form Dimitrov, someone he describes as a friend.

Rublev was irritated by spectators he said were more busy watching Federer in the stands than the match.

But the Russian was more enthusiastic about his dismissal of Humbert, who was always on the back foot and lost the last four games in a row as he tumbled out of the tournament with a whimper.

It was a measure of revenge for the efficient Rublev, having lost to the Frenchman in three sets in the China Open last 16 a fortnight ago.

"I tried to analyse what I did wrong that match," he said.

"I tried to not make the same mistakes today and I did really well. I am happy to win in straight sets."