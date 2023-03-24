Sport Adviser to CM Punjab inspects laying work of synthetic turf

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visited the National Hockey Stadium and inspected the work of laying modern FIH approved synthetic turf on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visited the National Hockey Stadium and inspected the work of laying modern FIH approved synthetic turf on Friday.

He was accompanied by Director General Sports Punjab Mohammad Tariq Qureshi and Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan during his inspection visit.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi briefed the Adviser about the laying of new synthetic turf.

Speaking on the occasion, Wahab Riaz said that the National Hockey Stadium is of historical importance.

"Hockey is our national game and new synthetic turf will provide a modern facility to emerging hockey players. The work of laying new synthetic turf will be completed soon".

He further said that laying of new synthetic turf will improve the game of hockey players. "After the upgradation of the National Hockey Stadium, we will be able to hold international hockey events at this great venue," he added.