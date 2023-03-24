UrduPoint.com

Sport Adviser To CM Punjab Inspects Laying Work Of Synthetic Turf

Muhammad Rameez Published March 24, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Sport Adviser to CM Punjab inspects laying work of synthetic turf

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visited the National Hockey Stadium and inspected the work of laying modern FIH approved synthetic turf on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visited the National Hockey Stadium and inspected the work of laying modern FIH approved synthetic turf on Friday.

He was accompanied by Director General Sports Punjab Mohammad Tariq Qureshi and Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan during his inspection visit.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi briefed the Adviser about the laying of new synthetic turf.

Speaking on the occasion, Wahab Riaz said that the National Hockey Stadium is of historical importance.

"Hockey is our national game and new synthetic turf will provide a modern facility to emerging hockey players. The work of laying new synthetic turf will be completed soon".

He further said that laying of new synthetic turf will improve the game of hockey players. "After the upgradation of the National Hockey Stadium, we will be able to hold international hockey events at this great venue," he added.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Visit Wahab Riaz

Recent Stories

Japan's Sakamoto survives wobble to retain world s ..

Japan's Sakamoto survives wobble to retain world skating title

4 minutes ago
 French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin to exit Russia

French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin to exit Russia

4 minutes ago
 Recent rain harmful for standing wheat, maize

Recent rain harmful for standing wheat, maize

4 minutes ago
 10th NAS Sports Tournament off to perfect start wi ..

10th NAS Sports Tournament off to perfect start with thrilling padel competition ..

9 minutes ago
 South Korea blow lead to give Klinsmann debut draw ..

South Korea blow lead to give Klinsmann debut draw against Colombia

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to CPEC

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to CPEC

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.