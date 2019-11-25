Sport anchor Zainab Abbas ties knot with Hamza Kardar

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News –Nov 25th, 2019) Known Sports anchor Zainab Abbas secretly tied knot with Hamza Kardar son of former finance minister and former governor State Bank of Pakistan Shahid Hafeez Kardar.

Hamza Kardar is also grandson of former Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Abdul Hafeez Kardar. Zainab Abbas is the daughter of PTI’s leader Andleeb Abbas and is known sports anchor.

According to the details, the pictures regarding marriage of Hamza Kardar and Zainab Abbas went viral on social media and grabbed huge attention of Zainab’s fans there.

The wedding ceremony was held in Lahore which was attended by very close relatives of both families.

Before Nikkah ceremony, the picture regarding Dholki ceremony for Zainab went viral on social media.

She also posed on this occasion while Nargis Amir, the wife of famous cricketer Muhammad Amir was also seen there at Dholki Rasm.

Zainab Abbas started her professional career as Sports news Anchor and later she was made host by the same tv channel. She also hosted many programs on cricket and was asked by the ICC for hosting of programs on Cricket World Cup, 2019. Beside international channels, Zainab also served as anchor on state TV for sports programs.