Sport minister, DG SBP felicitate Pak cricket team

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood and Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi have felicitated Pakistan cricket team for inflicting a 5-wicket defeat on arch-rival India in a Super-4 match of T20 Asia Cup at Dubai, UAE.

In his greeting message on Monday, Malik Taimoor Masood said that the Pakistan cricket team, under brave captain Babar Azam, exhibited wonderful teamwork and fighting spirit in a high-profile T20 encounter against a strong Indian cricket team.

Punjab Sports Minister showered praise on in-form wicketkeeper batter Muhammad Rizwan, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali and Shadab Khan for their impressive performance in the high-tempered clash.

"The 5-wicket victory against India provided a great sigh of relief to the entire nation which was in a state of shock following massive floods and immense loss of lives, crops and other properties," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi in his message said that the national cricket squad and team management deserved huge appreciation for their magnificent performance. He said that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam made some sensible and timely decisions that played an important role in Pakistan's memorable triumph against India.

The DG SBP expressed his hope that Pakistan cricket team will maintain its winning sequence in the remaining key matches of T20 Asia Cup cricket tournament and win the coveted Asia Cup title.