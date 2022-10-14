UrduPoint.com

Sport Minister, SBP DG Greet National Cricket Team

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 14, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood and Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi have congratulated Pakistan cricket team for snatching a 5-wicket victory against in-form New Zealand cricket team in the final match of T20 Tri-Series at Christchurch, in New Zealand

Malik Taimoor, in a felicitating message here on Friday, said that the Pakistan cricket team demonstrated wonderful fighting spirit in the title decider against strong host team.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood highly admired the performance of the entire national team especially allrounder M Nawaz, batter Haider Ali, fast bowlers Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, wicketkeeper M Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi in a greeting message lauded the performance of national cricket squad in a crucial T20 clash of Tri-Series. He said that this much-needed title victory will prove to be a great morale booster for the national team in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

