UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sport Pays Tribute To Maradona With Tears, Applause, Silence, Banners And Song

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 08:50 AM

Sport pays tribute to Maradona with tears, applause, silence, banners and song

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :On the first weekend of sporting action since the death of Diego Maradona, sports, leagues and teams round the world on Saturday paid tribute to the Argentine football great.

Those who knew or had played with or against Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday, added poignant emotion to the commemorations often held in stadiums without fans.

In Valencia, former Argentina and Sevilla team-mate Diego Simeone, clapped during the minute's silence before his Atletico Madrid team won in the empty Mestalla.

In Liverpool, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, who faced Maradona in Serie A, teared up as the players clapped. Even without fans to spoil a silence the Premier League has opted for a minute's applause instead.

"He was my opponent and he became my friend," Ancelotti said on Friday.

Saturday's tributes started on a rugby pitch in Newcastle, Australia, where New Zealand rugby captain Sam Cane laid an All Blacks jersey emblazoned with Maradona's name and shirt number, 10, in the centre circle ahead of the kick-off of the Tri-Nations international against Argentina.

The All Blacks then thrashed the Pumas.

"I think he is a legend to everyone, but in Argentina he was almost a god," said Puma coach Mario Ledesma.

In Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the Netherlands there was a minute's silence before kick-off.

In Italy, where the players wore black armbands, an image of Maradona appeared on the giant screens during the minute of silence before kick-off.

When his imaged appeared again on stadium screens in the 10th minutes, Serie A games stopped as players stood and clapped for 60 seconds.

In England, Sergio Aguero was not involved for Manchester City in their 5-0 thrashing of Burnley, but Pep Guardiola confirmed that was due to a small injury problem rather than the Argentine striker's close family connection to Maradona.

Aguero was previously married to and had a child with Maradona's daughter Gianinna.

Aguero posted a video of that tribute on Twitter with emojis of a heart and praying hands.

In 1986 Maradona scored twice to eliminate England in the World Cup. The first goal is known as the "Hand of God" and the second was FIFA's Goal of the Century.

During the minute's applause in Manchester, City played Maradona's second goal against England in Mexico on the big screens. On Friday the BBC rebroadcast the entire match.

- 'Adios' - In France, players walked out to a recording of Maradona singing "La Mano de Dios" from Emir Kusturica's biographical film about the player. The French league also invited the players to form the letter "M" in the centre circle during the minute's silence.

Maradona produced a rare moment of harmony between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille as both clubs hung banners saying "Adios".

At the Parc des Princes, the Argentine ambassador to France, Leonardo Constantino unfurled the national flag from the stadium roof.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman had said the best tribute" was to "show what we can do on the pitch", and after Marseille's Argentine striker Dario Benedetto scored his first goal of the season in the win over Nantes, he celebrated by raising all 10 fingers.

In Huesca, the Sevilla team took the field wearing reproduction shirts from the season Maradona played with the club, all bearing his No.10 for the minute's commemoration as a tango, 'Mi Buenos Aires querido' played.

Maradona's other Spanish club, Barcelona, do not play until Sunday but in his press conference on Saturday, Koeman who faced Maradona once, during the Argentine's season in Sevilla said he was proud he "had the chance to play against him."

Related Topics

Football Century World Film And Movies Australia Sports Twitter France Married Died FIFA Germany Buenos Aires Newcastle Liverpool Nantes Marseille Valencia Barcelona Manchester Circle Argentina Spain Italy Mexico Netherlands Sunday God Family All From Best PSG Atletico Madrid Manchester City Premier League Coach Sevilla New Zealand

Recent Stories

Karabakh rivals adjust to life along new borders

8 hours ago

OIC FMs decide to hold CFM 48th Session in Islamab ..

8 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for equ ..

8 hours ago

FM Qureshi meets Niger Prime Minister; reiterates ..

8 hours ago

FM Qureshi, Kuwait counterpart discuss bilateral t ..

8 hours ago

Violent Protests in France Leave 37 Police Officer ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.