Sporting activities essential for healthy society, says Hanif Abbasi

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) MNA Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday said sports activities highlight various positive qualities in society, including tolerance, patience, and discipline.

He expressed these views at the prize distribution ceremony of the Third Higher education Sports and First Higher Education Faculty Sports here. The sports of diverse games were played in various colleges.

The ceremony was attended by Director of Colleges, Professor Sher Ahmed Satti, Deputy Director Amjad Iqbal Khattak, Deputy Directors of Jhelum, Chakwal, and Attock, Principals of colleges and others. Abbasi said that positive activities were being promoted by developing sports fields.

"Whenever the PML-N got the opportunity, it made every possible effort to promote sports and developed sports grounds and will continue to do so in the future," he said.

He encouraged the students who secured prominent positions in sports competitions and said that curricular, co-curricular, and sports activities were essential for physical and mental development.

He paid tribute to Sobia Sultana, Director of Sports Wing Rawalpindi Education board, for her continuous hard work and excellent organization of sports events.

Director Colleges Rawalpindi Division, Professor Sher Ahmed Satti said that the colleges that had availability of grounds would be developed to maximise sports opportunities for students.

Deputy Director Colleges Amjad Iqbal Khattak informed that during the current academic year in Third Higher Education Sports, as many as 11600 students from Rawalpindi Division participated in a total of 33 events, out of which 726 were awarded with prizes.

For the first time in the history of Punjab, Higher Education Faculty Sports was also organized.