Sporting director Schneider to leave struggling Schalke

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Bundesliga bottom side Schalke announced Tuesday that sporting director Jochen Schneider will leave at the end of the season.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to implement what we set out to do almost two years ago," Schneider said in a statement.

"I'm responsible for the plans, developments and decisions which I have always made to the best of my knowledge and belief.

"This also includes wrong decisions which have very much annoyed me in retrospect." Schneider joined in March 2019 having held the same role at RB Leipzig, but the 50-year-old was criticised as the Royals Blues' fortunes plummeted this season.

Schneider's efforts in the January transfer window included recruiting defenders Sead Kolasinac and Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal, while veteran striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar returned from Ajax.

However, Schalke have failed to win any of their last seven games under head coach Christian Gross since a 4-0 romp over Hoffenheim in early January broke their 30-match winless streak in the league.

Schneider will quit with a year still left on his contract and Schalke say he will remain in office until his replacement is found.

With a third of the season left, Schalke are nine points from safety and on course to drop out of the Bundesliga for the first time in 30 years.

"We will try everything until the last matchday to manage to still stay in the league," Schneider added.

