UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Activities Can Save Youth From Social Evils: DSO

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 08:06 PM

Sports activities can save youth from social evils: DSO

District Sports Officer (DSO) Haripur Ahmed Zaman Khan Monday said that through engaging the youth in sports activities we can save them from social evils

HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :District Sports Officer (DSO) Haripur Ahmed Zaman Khan Monday said that through engaging the youth in sports activities we can save them from social evils.He said this while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of district boxing championship.

The DSO further said that district sports office was utilizing all of its resources for the promotion of sports and local culture, many players of Haripur have participated in various provincial and national level sports events during the recent years which was a proof of our hard work.

Ahmed Zaman Khan stated that we would provide more facilities to our young talent as the provincial government was also working on the provision of best facilities to the sportsmen.

While addressing at the occasion, President Haripur Press Club Malik Faisal Iqbal appreciated the efforts of DSO Haripur and said that we can see the change that all play grounds of the district were growing with facilities and different kinds of sports activities were taking place.

In the district level boxing tournament which was held at Curtus ground Boxers of Power House Gym have beaten Super Star Gymnastic and Martial Arts academy Haripur.

DSO Haripur Ahmed Zaman Khan and President Haripur press club awarded prizes and distributed the certificates amongst the players.

Related Topics

Sports Young Haripur All From Government Best Boxing

Recent Stories

Brad Pitt and Dern win SAG awards

12 minutes ago

Sugar crisis starts after flour

31 minutes ago

Djokovic survives scare in tough Slam opener

1 minute ago

Table of IMF economic growth forecasts

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 305 cases

1 minute ago

NDMA's Chairman announces compensation for victims ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.