Sports activities can save youth from social evils: DSO

District Sports Officer (DSO) Haripur Ahmed Zaman Khan Monday said that through engaging the youth in sports activities we can save them from social evils

HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :District Sports Officer (DSO) Haripur Ahmed Zaman Khan Monday said that through engaging the youth in sports activities we can save them from social evils.He said this while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of district boxing championship.

The DSO further said that district sports office was utilizing all of its resources for the promotion of sports and local culture, many players of Haripur have participated in various provincial and national level sports events during the recent years which was a proof of our hard work.

Ahmed Zaman Khan stated that we would provide more facilities to our young talent as the provincial government was also working on the provision of best facilities to the sportsmen.

While addressing at the occasion, President Haripur Press Club Malik Faisal Iqbal appreciated the efforts of DSO Haripur and said that we can see the change that all play grounds of the district were growing with facilities and different kinds of sports activities were taking place.

In the district level boxing tournament which was held at Curtus ground Boxers of Power House Gym have beaten Super Star Gymnastic and Martial Arts academy Haripur.

DSO Haripur Ahmed Zaman Khan and President Haripur press club awarded prizes and distributed the certificates amongst the players.