Sports Activities Gradually Resuming In The Province, DG, SBP

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:33 PM

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said here on Wednesday that sports activities are resuming gradually throughout the province after the visible decline in Covid-19 pandemic threat

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said here on Wednesday that sports activities are resuming gradually throughout the province after the visible decline in Covid-19 pandemic threat.

He expressed these views on the eve of National T20 cricket Tournament on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that 19-day National T20 Cricket Tournament is being played at empty stadiums in Multan and Rawalpindi from September 30 to October 18, 2020 with certain SOPs in place.

He said that Sports board Punjab recently organized hockey, table tennis and badminton events at National Hockey Stadium and Gymnasium Hall at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on the occasion of Defence Day of Pakistan.

"The competitive events will also resume in other games in the province in near future as per the directives of the government," he stated.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the holding of 6-team National T20 Cricket Tournament is definitely a major development especially in the present Covid-hit scenario. "All the sports activities were interrupted throughout the province due to Covid-19 but now the situation is improving speedily day by day," he added.

