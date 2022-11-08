Sports activities indispensable for journalists: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is known worldwide for the promotion of sports and tourism and good governance besides teaches us tolerance, accepting defeat and making strategies for an obvious victory.

KP Minister for Higher education Kamran Khan Bangash and Provincial Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Jhagra during the opening ceremony of the Media Cricket League 2022, which got underway here at Peshawar Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Sports activities are indispensable for journalists, Kamran Khan Bangash said. Sports is key to search out talent and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has no dearth of talent in all games including cricket, hockey and other games, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said.

The ministers also lauded President Peshawar Press Club, Sports Committee and Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for involving more than 250 plus journalists in all 16 teams part of the 5th Media Cricket League being organized with the aim to give a sort of entertainment through health way to working journalists so that they should come up out of their hectic schedule.

The ministers Taimur Salim Jhagra and Kamran Khan Bangash also appreciated Liaison Corporation (LC), Director Achieve, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Director General Sports KP for coming up and sponsoring the Media Cricket League.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that sports and positive activities teach us patience and endurance as well as fighting for defeat and victory. Provincial Minister Kamran Bangash said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is famous all over the world for sports and good governance.

From the platform of Peshawar Press Club, the biggest sports fair for journalists started at Peshawar Sports Complex.

Provincial Health and Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Higher Education Minister Kamran Bangash were given complimentary MCL kits and introduced to the teams.

Later, the two ministers officially started the tournament by taking a shot on the pitch. Talking to the media, the provincial ministers said that journalists are an important part of the society who raise their voices for the rights of others but cannot spare time for themselves.

Appreciated and emphasized on their maximum holding. Earlier in the first match of the tournament played between PPC Falcons and PPC Gladiators, Gladiators won the match after an easy contest. Batting first, PPC Falcons scored 46 runs in the allotted 8 overs. Arsalan Tucker was adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant all-rounder performance by scoring 21 and got three wickets.

In the second match, there was a match between PPC Green and PPC Zalmi. This also proved to be a one-sided match and PPC Zalmi won the match by 10 wickets. PPC Green batted first and scored 45 runs in the allotted overs with Rahmanullah being the outstanding batsman with a six and a four.

In reply, PPC Zalmi's team won the match by completing the target on the first ball of the fourth over without any loss. Asmat Shah took four wickets and was declared the Man of the Match by showing excellent bowling.