Sports activities resuming gradually in the province , Punjab Sports Minister

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said sports activities are resuming gradually across the province after the lessening of coronavirus threat.

He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of hockey training session at the National Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

The one-day post-Covid-19 training sessions of hockey, athletics, karate, table tennis, badminton, taekwondo and tennis were conducted at National Hockey Stadium, Punjab Stadium, NPSC Gymnasium Hall and Tennis Stadium respectively under the banner of Sports board Punjab (SBP).

Punjab Minister for Sports witnessed post-Covid-19 training sessions of seven games - hockey, athletics, table tennis, badminton, taekwondo and tennis - at different venues at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. Over 300 male and female players participated in these training sessions.

He visited all the venues and watched the training sessions with keen interest. He also appreciated all the preventive measures adopted by the organisers to keep all the camp trainees and officials safe from fatal coronavirus pandemic.

Talking on this occasion Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, said that the Punjab govt, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is building top class sports infrastructure across the province. "The competitive sports events will resume in the province in near future as per the directives of the government.

Lauding the participating trainees, Punjab Minister for Sports said: "We are quite determined to find several future Olympians and champions out of these young camp probables. Punjab govt will make every possible effort for the provision of all sports facilities to talented athletes of the province".

He said all the training facilities were interrupted throughout the province due to Covid-19 but now the situation is getting better day by day. "All the sports officers and coaches have been advised to improve the training of young male and female players so that they can get ideal preparation for future national and international sports events," he added.