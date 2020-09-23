UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Activities Resuming Gradually In The Province , Punjab Sports Minister

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 08:45 PM

Sports activities resuming gradually in the province , Punjab Sports Minister

By Sohail Ali Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said sports activities are resuming gradually across the province after the lessening of coronavirus threat

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said sports activities are resuming gradually across the province after the lessening of coronavirus threat.

He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of hockey training session at the National Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

The one-day post-Covid-19 training sessions of hockey, athletics, karate, table tennis, badminton, taekwondo and tennis were conducted at National Hockey Stadium, Punjab Stadium, NPSC Gymnasium Hall and Tennis Stadium respectively under the banner of Sports board Punjab (SBP).

Punjab Minister for Sports witnessed post-Covid-19 training sessions of seven games - hockey, athletics, table tennis, badminton, taekwondo and tennis - at different venues at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. Over 300 male and female players participated in these training sessions.

He visited all the venues and watched the training sessions with keen interest. He also appreciated all the preventive measures adopted by the organisers to keep all the camp trainees and officials safe from fatal coronavirus pandemic.

Talking on this occasion Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, said that the Punjab govt, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is building top class sports infrastructure across the province. "The competitive sports events will resume in the province in near future as per the directives of the government.

Lauding the participating trainees, Punjab Minister for Sports said: "We are quite determined to find several future Olympians and champions out of these young camp probables. Punjab govt will make every possible effort for the provision of all sports facilities to talented athletes of the province".

He said all the training facilities were interrupted throughout the province due to Covid-19 but now the situation is getting better day by day. "All the sports officers and coaches have been advised to improve the training of young male and female players so that they can get ideal preparation for future national and international sports events," he added.

Related Topics

Hockey Tennis Imran Khan Prime Minister Sports Punjab Badminton Young Male All From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

36 minutes ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

52 minutes ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A phone that speaks to your ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy launches “Galaxy S20 FE”

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.