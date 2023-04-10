Close
Sports Activities Stressed For Healthy Personality Development Of Youth

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Sports activities stressed for healthy personality development of youth

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Vice-Chancellor of Agriculture University Professor Dr. Shakibullah has underlined the need for promoting positive activities among the youth for their healthy personality development.

In this regard, the VC opined that sports facilities should be ensured in different areas to attract the youth towards healthy and positive activities and save the future of the young generation who had to play a key role for achieving the bright future of the country.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of local media persons at Dera Ismail Khan Agricultural University.

He said that the university was working on a multi-pronged strategy to hone skills of the youth and strengthen physical and mental abilities of students by providing opportunities in sports.

As part of efforts, Professor Dr. Shakibullah said that modern sports facilities were being provided for male and female students in the University of Agriculture.

Besides, he said seminars and conferences would be held on a regular basis to promote research-based knowledge and resolving grower's problems regarding crops.

He said that academia-industry relations would be improved by equipping students with education compatible with market's requirements.

Appreciating the efforts of the Agricultural University to achieve agricultural development and food security, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah expressed hope that in the coming years this university would become the country's best institution.

