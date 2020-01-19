UrduPoint.com
Sports Activities Vital For Mental, Physical Health

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The 7th edition of the District GM cricket Tournament concluded at Tajazai Sarai Noorung where 26 top teams participated and in the final Kakakhel Club defeated Majesty Club Tajazai by 11 runs.

A known figure and social worker of the area Raza Khan Marwat was the chief guest on this occasion who distributed trophies and cash prizes among the position holders teams.

Raza Khan Marwat while speaking on this occasion underlined the need of sports activities for the youth. He said sports activities are vital for mental and physical health besides it teaches the youth tolerance and brotherhood.

He said Pakistan is full of talented youth provided best available resources to them from the govt as well as private sectors because the youth are the future builders of the nation.

He said sports are very important for the younger generation. He said sports have not only made the younger generation physically fit but it also help enhancing the metal capabilities.

He said participating in sports mean avoiding negative activities. He further said that keeping in view promotion of sports, sports competitions are being organized across the district so that players at the local level can develop their skills and avoid losing their talent.

