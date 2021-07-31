Sports activities will be promoted in city: PSWA

Pakistan Sports Welfare Association (PSWA) President Shahida Parveen Kayani has said, PSWA is putting in efforts to promote sports in the city in collaboration with Pakistan American Cultural Centre (PACC).

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Sports Welfare Association (PSWA) President Shahida Parveen Kayani has said, PSWA is putting in efforts to promote sports in the city in collaboration with Pakistan American Cultural Centre (PACC).

She stated this while addressing to a tree plantation ceremony here at the PACC Karachi, according to a communique.

She said that PACC is playing an important role for the healthy activities especially for the promotion of sports in the country.

Shahida Parveen said, Karachi will be made city of sports and fort of peace by promoting 'sports for peace.' She also appreciated PACC's green initiative.

Coordinator for Commissioner Karachi Sports Committee and KBBA President Ghulam Mohammed Khan, Sports Organizer Mohammed Ikhlaq and others were also present.