UrduPoint.com

Sports Activities Will Be Promoted In City: PSWA

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 07:35 PM

Sports activities will be promoted in city: PSWA

Pakistan Sports Welfare Association (PSWA) President Shahida Parveen Kayani has said, PSWA is putting in efforts to promote sports in the city in collaboration with Pakistan American Cultural Centre (PACC).

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Sports Welfare Association (PSWA) President Shahida Parveen Kayani has said, PSWA is putting in efforts to promote sports in the city in collaboration with Pakistan American Cultural Centre (PACC).

She stated this while addressing to a tree plantation ceremony here at the PACC Karachi, according to a communique.

She said that PACC is playing an important role for the healthy activities especially for the promotion of sports in the country.

Shahida Parveen said, Karachi will be made city of sports and fort of peace by promoting 'sports for peace.' She also appreciated PACC's green initiative.

Coordinator for Commissioner Karachi Sports Committee and KBBA President Ghulam Mohammed Khan, Sports Organizer Mohammed Ikhlaq and others were also present.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Sports

Recent Stories

Farrukh asks Sindh govt to follow national decisio ..

Farrukh asks Sindh govt to follow national decisions to curb coronavirus

34 seconds ago
 Thompson-Herah defends Olympic sprint title, Brome ..

Thompson-Herah defends Olympic sprint title, Bromell struggles

36 seconds ago
 8 POs among 33 'criminals' arrested

8 POs among 33 'criminals' arrested

37 seconds ago
 Administration directs for cleaning of streams, nu ..

Administration directs for cleaning of streams, nullahs

41 seconds ago
 COVID-19 national tally reports 8.46% positivity r ..

COVID-19 national tally reports 8.46% positivity ratio

4 minutes ago
 3 die, 4 injure in rain-related incidents in KP: P ..

3 die, 4 injure in rain-related incidents in KP: PDMA

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.