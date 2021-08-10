UrduPoint.com

Sports Activities Will Soon Resume Under SOPs: Arbab Lutufullah

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 07:17 PM

Sports activities will soon resume under SOPs: Arbab Lutufullah

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Sports Arbab Lutufullah on Tuesday said that healthy sports activities will be restarted in the province soon under the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avert the spread of coronavirus

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 )

He said, 'It is a high-time to deliver practically.' After taking the charge of his office as a Sports Special Assistant to CM and an introductory meeting with Secretary of Sports and other officers, he said that the Sindh Chief Minister has tasked him to show his performance.

He said that healthy activities will be witnessed in parts of the province including Tharparkar soon.

Earlier, Secretary of Sports Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah apprised the SACM of the Sports department's performance.

He informed that Sports Policy, Water Sports Authority, Rules of Sports board and other drafts have been prepared. He further informed that the department is experiencing shortage of officers and lower staff.

