Open Menu

Sports Advisor For Early Completion Of Renovation Of Arbab Niaz Stadium

Muhammad Rameez Published March 19, 2024 | 07:38 PM

Sports Advisor for early completion of renovation of Arbab Niaz Stadium

Adviser on Sports and Youth Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Fakhr Jahan Tuesday directed that the construction project for the improvement of Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar should be accelerated on an emergency basis so that this important project can be completed this year

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Adviser on Sports and Youth Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Fakhr Jahan Tuesday directed that the construction project for the improvement of Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar should be accelerated on an emergency basis so that this important project can be completed this year.

He expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting regarding the construction work of the "Feasibility and Improvement of Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar" development project here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir Mohmand, Chief Planning Officer Sports Hamid Naveed, Chief Mega Projects of Communications and Construction Department Ijaz Khan, Superintending Engineer Qudratullah Marwat, XEN Riaz Bangash and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Adviser on Sports and Youth Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Fakhr Jahan was briefed on this occasion regarding the so far work over the project which has been deleyed from the last three years.

The sports adviser directed that the construction work of this important sports ground of the province should be accelerated and its civil work should be completed by June this year.

He said that this was in the province. There is an important project for the revival of world cricket, and we are trying to prepare it for international cricket and other league matches as soon as possible. In this regard, he directed to call the concerned officials of WAPDA in the next meeting to solve the problems related to electricity from the WAPDA department.

Related Topics

Cricket Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Electricity WAPDA Nasir June From

Recent Stories

DC Sanghar administers oath to newly elected munic ..

DC Sanghar administers oath to newly elected municipal councilors

2 minutes ago
 AC Potohar apprehends 9 offenders for overcharging

AC Potohar apprehends 9 offenders for overcharging

2 minutes ago
 ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts to f ..

ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts to fuel extremism; spokesman

39 seconds ago
 IG Police inaugurates new trauma center building i ..

IG Police inaugurates new trauma center building in Quetta police line

41 seconds ago
 AJK President advocates industrialization to tackl ..

AJK President advocates industrialization to tackle unemployment

42 seconds ago
 CDA closes all trails till Mrach 23rd

CDA closes all trails till Mrach 23rd

44 seconds ago
PPP issues party tickets to candidates from Baloch ..

PPP issues party tickets to candidates from Balochistan for Senate election

46 seconds ago
 Chairman SHRC calls for ensuring vocational traini ..

Chairman SHRC calls for ensuring vocational training, medical facilities to wome ..

5 minutes ago
 CDA Introduces Islamabad Mascot MarGo CDA

CDA Introduces Islamabad Mascot MarGo CDA

5 minutes ago
 Ten robber, thief gangs busted, looted valuables r ..

Ten robber, thief gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

5 minutes ago
 Market committee assigned to keep prices of essent ..

Market committee assigned to keep prices of essential items stable

6 minutes ago
 IG police expresses grief over sad demise of DPO B ..

IG police expresses grief over sad demise of DPO Battagram

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports