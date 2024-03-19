Sports Advisor for early completion of renovation of Arbab Niaz Stadium

Adviser on Sports and Youth Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Fakhr Jahan Tuesday directed that the construction project for the improvement of Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar should be accelerated on an emergency basis so that this important project can be completed this year

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Adviser on Sports and Youth Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Fakhr Jahan Tuesday directed that the construction project for the improvement of Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar should be accelerated on an emergency basis so that this important project can be completed this year.

He expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting regarding the construction work of the "Feasibility and Improvement of Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar" development project here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir Mohmand, Chief Planning Officer Sports Hamid Naveed, Chief Mega Projects of Communications and Construction Department Ijaz Khan, Superintending Engineer Qudratullah Marwat, XEN Riaz Bangash and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Adviser on Sports and Youth Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Fakhr Jahan was briefed on this occasion regarding the so far work over the project which has been deleyed from the last three years.

The sports adviser directed that the construction work of this important sports ground of the province should be accelerated and its civil work should be completed by June this year.

He said that this was in the province. There is an important project for the revival of world cricket, and we are trying to prepare it for international cricket and other league matches as soon as possible. In this regard, he directed to call the concerned officials of WAPDA in the next meeting to solve the problems related to electricity from the WAPDA department.