UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Appeals Court Scraps Long Jumper Lawson Doping Ban

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 06:45 PM

Sports appeals court scraps long jumper Lawson doping ban

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday it had struck down a four-year doping ban imposed on world long-jump silver medallist Jarrion Lawson, finding him innocent of "fault or negligence".

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday it had struck down a four-year doping ban imposed on world long-jump silver medallist Jarrion Lawson, finding him innocent of "fault or negligence".

World Athletics banned Lawson on May 19 last year after he tested positive for the anabolic steroid epitrenbolone.

But the 25-year-old 2017 world athletics championships silver medallist from Texas argued in his appeal to CAS that he had eaten a contaminated meal on the day prior to the test.

CAS found that the athlete "had established that he bore "no fault or negligence" for the positive test and that the ban should be lifted.

Related Topics

World May 2017 Silver From Court

Recent Stories

Five more coronavirus patients recover in UAE: Hea ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates DEWA’s R&amp;D C ..

21 minutes ago

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is likely to vi ..

43 minutes ago

SSP largest programme in country's history: SAPM

53 minutes ago

Court orders to transfer Saad Rafique to hospital

6 minutes ago

PM expresses “heartfelt wish” for lasting peac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.