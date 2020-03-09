Sports appeals court scraps long jumper Lawson doping ban

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday it had struck down a four-year doping ban imposed on world long-jump silver medallist Jarrion Lawson, finding him innocent of "fault or negligence".

World Athletics banned Lawson on May 19 last year after he tested positive for the anabolic steroid epitrenbolone.

But the 25-year-old 2017 world athletics championships silver medallist from Texas argued in his appeal to CAS that he had eaten a contaminated meal on the day prior to the test.

CAS found that the athlete "had established that he bore "no fault or negligence" for the positive test and that the ban should be lifted.