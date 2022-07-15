UrduPoint.com

Sports Arbitration Court Upholds Bans On Russian Football Teams

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 15, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Sports Arbitration Court Upholds Bans on Russian Football Teams

The Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected on Friday appeals by the Russian football union and four clubs to reverse the UEFA and FIFA bans on Russian national teams

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected on Friday appeals by the Russian football union and four clubs to reverse the UEFA and FIFA bans on Russian national teams.

"The Panel finds it unfortunate that the current military operations in Ukraine, for which Russian football teams, clubs, and players have themselves no responsibility, had, by reason of the decisions of FIFA and UEFA, such an adverse effect on them and Russian football generally," it admitted.

The Lausanne-based court added that "those effects were, in the Panel's view, offset by the need for the secure and orderly conduct of football events for the rest of the world."

The appeals were filed by football clubs Zenit, Sochi, CSKA Moscow and Dynamo Moscow against the European football's governing body UEFA and by the Russian federation against both UEFA and the world's football authority FIFA in February.

In all the six cases, the CAS panel determined that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and government responses worldwide had created "unforeseen and unprecedented" circumstances to which FIFA and UEFA responded within the scope of the discretion granted to them under their statutes and regulations.

The Russian football union said it "categorically disagrees" with the CAS ruling and will continue the legal battle. Options under consideration include appealing the bans at the Swiss supreme court and claiming compensation from FIFA and UEFA.

Related Topics

Football Supreme Court World Ukraine Moscow Russia FIFA Sochi February All From Government Court

Recent Stories

German ex-soldier who posed as refugee jailed for ..

German ex-soldier who posed as refugee jailed for far-right plot

16 seconds ago
 Old rivals set for rematch in southwest Nigeria el ..

Old rivals set for rematch in southwest Nigeria election

17 seconds ago
 Tearful Woods set to miss British Open cut

Tearful Woods set to miss British Open cut

19 seconds ago
 US Announces Over $592Mln in Humanitarian Assistan ..

US Announces Over $592Mln in Humanitarian Assistance for Africa - White House

20 seconds ago
 All set for by-polls in 20 Punjab constituencies: ..

All set for by-polls in 20 Punjab constituencies: Saeed Gul

22 seconds ago
 KS Relief dispatches 3000 food bags for flood affe ..

KS Relief dispatches 3000 food bags for flood affected people in Balochistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.