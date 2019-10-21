Sports boad management no care of country repute'

Instead of playing role as nursary, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has become dead organization, sources said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) Instead of playing role as nursary, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has become dead organization, sources said on Monday. Absence of Director General and lack of interest of the management are two major factors behind the death of the sports body.The sources said the sport body which should have identification as nursary for producing new players is being considered as a corrupt institution.

The sports board was supposed to produce new players and polish skills and experties otehrs; however, corruption and corrupt practices were dominating the body.The sources said neither Federal Minister Dr Famhida Mirza could prove herself good administator nor hundreds of employees of the sports board management; despite the fact that the country's Prime Minister is internationally acknowledged player Prime Minister Imran Khan is unaware about the poor performance and existing alleged corruption in the sports board.

The board along with charging fee from members also extract heavy amount from private parties for organising events.

But no development work has been done from the hefty amount the board generates from private sector. One such example is flages of America and UK hoaisted at Jinnah Stadium. The flages were hoasted on August 28 but despite passing over two months the flages could not be removed.It is pretinent to mention here that hoasting torn flages is against the diplomatic norms and flying protocol, and the governmnet can also raise objection over the matter.

However, the Pakistan Sports Board has become a dead institution for players.