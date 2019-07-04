UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Board Punjab Announces Schedule For Annual Sports Calendar

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 07:24 PM

Sports Board Punjab announces schedule for annual sports calendar

Director General Sports Board Punjab Nadeem Sarwar on Thursday announced the schedule for 2019 Annual Sports Calendar, here at the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General Sports board Punjab Nadeem Sarwar on Thursday announced the schedule for 2019 Annual Sports Calendar, here at the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Revealing the details of Annual Sports Calendar at a press conference, Nadeem Sarwar said that under-16 Annual Sports Calendar competitions will be organised from August 18 to December 26.

"Male under-16 players will take part in 11 disciplines such as athletics, badminton, swimming, taekwondo, hockey, table tennis, cricket, snooker, football, volleyball and wrestling while female players will feature in six games - athletics, badminton, taekwondo, hockey, table tennis and volleyball," he added.

The SBP director general said that the fresh version of Annual Sports Calendar had been designed keeping all key factors in view. "The time period from August 18 to December 26 has been selected to avoid academic loss of the male and female students," he added.

Nadeem Sarwar said the SBP had also curtailed the number of games for Annual Sports Calendar competitions. "Only popular and exciting games have chosen for this key programme. In this way, we will be able to save precious time and finance of both students and organisers as well," he continued.

"The competitions of Annual Sports Calendar will be organised at tehsil, district, divisional and provincial level. Sports Board Punjab will gather the data of all talented under-16 players during sports competitions of Annual Sports Calendar and then the shining players will be picked for top class camp training under the supervision of qualified coaches," said Nadeem Sarwar.

Answering a question, he said that as many as 50 sports facilities including sports stadiums, grounds, gymnasiums etc will be added to existing number of sports facilities in the province by December 31 this year.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Hockey Tennis Sports Snooker Punjab Badminton Male August December 2019 All From Top

Recent Stories

China Will Not Devalue Yuan to End Trade War With ..

2 minutes ago

'Lok Bethak' held on Sufi poet Shah Hussain at Lok ..

2 minutes ago

Ryabkov, Thompson to Discuss Strategic Stability i ..

2 minutes ago

Dr. Rizvi seeks government, philanthropists' help ..

2 minutes ago

Tehran Rules Out Talks With US Until Sanctions Lif ..

7 minutes ago

Govt. taking interest in promotion of fish farming ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.