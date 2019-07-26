UrduPoint.com
Sports Board Punjab Endeavouring For Establishing Sports Culture: SBP DG

Zeeshan Mehtab 26 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 08:19 PM

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh Friday said the board was taking effective measures for establishing sports culture in the province which would expectedly produce positive results within a period of few months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh Friday said the board was taking effective measures for establishing sports culture in the province which would expectedly produce positive results within a period of few months.

Addressing a meeting here at National Hockey Stadium, he said the SBP had organised several high-profile sports events in the past and the practice would be continued in future.

"Our next top-level event is Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting Championship being organised at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on July 30 and 31," he added.

The DG informed that the teams from all nine divisions would participate in 59kg, 66kg, 74 kg, 83 kg, 93 kg, 105 kg, 120 kg, and plus 120 kg weight category competitions.

"Every team will be comprised of eight players and two officials. The successful players will be awarded medals at the closing ceremony." He said the Punjab government was taking stringent steps to promote sports in the province. "Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Nishtar Park Sports Complex last week to distribute prizes among the medal winners and prominent performers of Snooker Team World Cup, Asian Wheelchair T20 cricket Cup and 72nd Punjab Games.

" Adnan Arshad Aulakh told that SBP organized Punjab Games and Annual Sports Calendar events after a gap of eight years and revived the true sports culture in the province. "We are also improving our sports infrastructure in various tehsils. Sports Board Punjab is committed to promote sports in all parts of the province." Replying a question regarding sports policy, he said the first draft of Punjab's sports policy has been finalised. "Punjab's sports policy is being prepared under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The SBP has taken a revolutionary measure of formation of Sports Policy for the first time in the history of province. The objective of sports policy is to choose the direction for the development of sports in the province," he explained.

Answering a question, Director General Sports Punjab said that SBP is going to organise different sports competitions in the province to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner.

