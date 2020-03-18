Sports Board Punjab establishes health desk

The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Wednesday set up a health desk at National Hockey Stadium in connection with coronavirus safety measures

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) : The sports board Punjab (SBP) Wednesday set up a health desk at National Hockey Stadium in connection with coronavirus safety measures.

All the SBP employees are using sanitizer and getting necessary information at the health desk before entering their offices.

SBP Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh and all staffers of Sports Board Punjab used sanitizer prior to start their official duties.

Talking to the media, Aulakh said that the SBP and the Punjab Sports Department are following the instructions of the Punjab government vehemently in a fight against coronavirus.

"It's true that coronavirus is spreading at a fast pace throughout the world including Pakistan, but we have made appropriate preventive measures to combat coronavirus."He said the SBP as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is adopting all essential measure to fight the epidemic. "We have also sprayed all parts of Nishtar Park Sports Complex. All citizens must make their surroundings neat and clean and it is the only way to fight this pandemic," he said.