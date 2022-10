Sports Board Punjab forms 19 committees for smooth holding of 73rd Punjab Games

As many as 19 organising committees have been constituted on the directions of Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi for smooth holding of 73rd Punjab Games 2022

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 19 organising committees have been constituted on the directions of Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi for smooth holding of 73rd Punjab Games 2022.

The 19 committees include: Event Organizing Committee (Convener Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab Malik Taimoor Masood), Need Assessment Committee (Convener Secretary Geneal, Punjab Olympic Association Idrees Haider Khawaja), Medals, Trophies, Certificates & Souvenirs Committee (Convener Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser), Artwork & Detailed Branding Committee (Convener Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan), Electronic, Print & Social Media Committee (Convener Director (Youth Affairs) Syed Umair Hassan), Guest List Preparation & Invitation Committee (Convener Director General, Sports & Youth Affairs Muhammad Tariq Qureshi), Security Committee (Convener Deputy Director Tariq Maqsood Wattoo), Digital Data Development Committee (Convener Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser), Torch Rally & Float Committee (Convener Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser), Sports Competitions Conducting Committee (Convener Director General, Sports & Youth Affairs Tariq Qureshi), Finance Committee (Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser), Divisional Selection Committee (Convener Concerned Divisional Sports Officer), Transport Committee (Convener Assistant Director SBP Zahoor Ahmed), Accommodation Committee (Convener Director General, Sports & Youth Affairs Tariq Qureshi), food Arrangement Committee (Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo), Tabulation & Evaluation Committee (Convener Vice President, Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Abid Qadri) Jury of Appeal Committee (Convener Director General, Sports & Youth Affairs Tariq Qureshi),General Grievance Committee (Convener Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser),Reception & Medal Ceremony Committee (Convener Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser).