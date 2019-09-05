Sports Board Punjab holds anti-dengue walk and seminar

The Sports Board Punjab (SBP)on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, organised an anti-dengue walk and seminar, here on Thursday

The walk was organised at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. Administrator National Hockey Stadium Faisal Wattoo, Administrator Punjab Football Stadium Azhar Awan and in-charge Punjab International Swimming Complex Amir Shah were the prominent among the people who took part in the anti-dengue awareness walk.

The walk was also participated by dozens of Sports Board Punjab employees and people from various walks of life.

Meanwhile, a seminar was also organized at National Hockey Stadium where Deputy Director Health Syed Sarfraz Hussain, Deputy Director PILAC M Asim Chaudhry were the guests of honour. A large number of SBP officers and employees also attended the seminar.

Speakers speaking on the occasion said: "Government is taking every possible measure for the eradication of dengue virus but we could not achieve our goal without the full cooperation of general public."