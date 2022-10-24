Sports Board Punjab holds biggest ever Punjab Games: DG

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi Monday visited several venues of 73rd Punjab Games and witnessed thrilling contests and appreciated the performance of talented athletes on the first day of Punjab Games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi Monday visited several venues of 73rd Punjab Games and witnessed thrilling contests and appreciated the performance of talented athletes on the first day of Punjab Games.

The mega event was being held under the banner of Sports board Punjab (SBP) with the collaboration of Punjab Olympic Association.

Speaking on this occasion, Tariq Qureshi said it was a historic day in Punjab's sports history. "We are holding the biggest ever Punjab Games in which thousands male and female athletes from all parts of the province are showing their sports skills.

Truly, it is a festive environment at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex".

He said more than 5,000 male and female athletes from all divisions of the province were taking part in the mega event. "As many as over 30,000 young players appeared in the grand trials activity. All the participating players have been selected purely on merit," he explained.

DG SBP further said that all the participating players were exhibiting wonderful discipline in the mega Punjab Games. "SBP is providing best facilities to all participating teams, athletes and officials at their hotels and playing venues", he added.