Sports Board Punjab independence day sports competitions held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : Sports Punjab 's Independence Day sports competitions commenced across the province on Monday as per the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh.

In Rahimyar Khan, District Sport Department Rahimyar Khan organized Azadi Marathon race among minority young boys from Belgium Chowk to Holy Cross Catholic Church on Monday. Young participants also sang national songs and danced on this occasion to show their spirit.

Over 100 boys participated in the race where Raheel Shahzad, Shahroz Ahmed and Sumair Ahmed finished first, second and third respectively.

DSO M Ashfaq and Incharge Holy Cross Catholic Church Imran Khursheed were the guests of honour on this occasion and distributed prizes among the top runners.

Moreover, District Sport Department Rahimyar Khan also organized a MailaMalakhra between Sindh and Punjab teams at Sardar Ghar in connection with Independence Day. A large number of sports lovers were there to cheer both the teams. Jam Muhammad Asghar and Akmal Jafree were the guests of honour on this occasion.

District Sport Department Rahimyar Khan also distributed 1000 flags and badges among the young boys so that they can celebrate the Independence Day with full passion.

Meanwhile, Jashan-e-Azadi Inter-Tehsil Football Tournament also started at Khawaja Farid Degree College, Rahimyar Khan. Dr Ajmal Bhatti, Principal Govt, Kh.Farid Degree College was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.