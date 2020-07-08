Sports Board Punjab launches 2-day Online Training Workshop

Sports Board Punjab here on Wednesday, has launched 2-day Online Training Workshop regarding usage of Zoom, Pakistan Citizen Portal, Social Media and Administration of E-Libraries

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Sports board Punjab here on Wednesday, has launched 2-day Online Training Workshop regarding usage of Zoom, Pakistan Citizen Portal, Social Media and Administration of E-Libraries.

All divisional, district and tehsil sports officers of Punjab are taking part in the Online Training Workshop being organized under the supervision of Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta.

Addressing the participants, Director Admin Javed Chohan said this online training will play an important role in improving the performance of Punjab sports officers.

He directed the E-Libraries officers to make this facility more viable for the talented youth of the province. "Our talented young generation can contribute a lot in different fields through the proper use of E-Libraries".

Assistant Director Nasir Malik and IT consultant Jawadullah delivered lectures on the opening day of Online Training Workshop. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti was also present on this occasion.

Assistant Director Nasir Malik spoke about online training and workshops whileIT Consultant Jawadullah threw light on Pakistan Citizen Portal how to use Zoomfor Online Meetings.