Sports Board Punjab live televised Pak-England T20 World Cup final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Sports board Punjab, on the directions of Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood, live televised Pakistan-England T20 World Cup final match on the country's biggest screen here at the world's biggest National Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, and other officials watched the Pakistan-England T20 World Cup final along with thousands of game lovers.

Punjab Sports Minister said that Sports Board Punjab made excellent arrangements for the grand final match. "Thousands of crazy male and female cricket enthusiasts including families enjoyed the final of T20 Cricket World Cup on a giant screen but unfortunately Pakistan could not win the match," he added.

He further said that the enthusiasm of cricket-mad fans was a treat to watch especially whenever a batter struck a six and a bowler took a wicket during the match.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi appreciated the discipline and passion of cricket fans during the final match. "Pakistan cricket team played good cricket and sadly it failed to script a favourable result in overcast conditions. We should back our players and encourage them for next tough cricket competitions," he added.

He further said that Sports Board Punjab provided best facilities to cricket fans at the National Hockey Stadium during the live telecasting of the final.