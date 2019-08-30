Sports Board Punjab observes Kashmir Solidarity Hour

Sports Board Punjab (SBP), under the leadership of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour, here on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : Sports Punjab (SBP), under the leadership of Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour, here on Friday.

On this occasion, Sports Board Punjab took out a large rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. The rally was taken out at 12.00 to 12.30pm in Nishtar Park Sports Complex in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan's call.

Director Admin JavedChohan, Director Sports Shahid Nizami, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja, SBP consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk and hundreds of SBP employees participated in the rally.

Hundreds of SBP employees with Pakistan and Kashmiri flags in their hands, raised loud anti-India and anti-Modi slogans. The participants also chanted slogans against India's unconstitutional measure of removing Kashmir's special status. They also showed their anger on the cruelties of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiri people.

While addressing the rally, Director General Sports Punjab said Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people for the cause of independence won't go futile.

"We are highlighting the Kashmir issue and India's atrocities under the leadership Prime Minister Imran Khan at every platform", he added.

Highlighting the sacrifices of Kashmiri people for the cause of freedom, Director Adnan Arshad Aulakh said: "The innocent Kashmiri people are being subjected to worst brutalities by the Indian armed forces. The entire Pakistan nation is with Khamiris in this testing time," he maintained.

He further said that the Kashmir issue must be resolved as per UNO resolutions and according to the wishes of Kashmiri people. "Kashmiri people are fighting and giving great sacrifices for freedom for the last seven decades. The inhuman Indian atrocities have failed to lessen Kashmiris' passion and enthusiasm for freedom", said DG,SBP.

After the largely-attended rally, Director General Sports Punjab led the large gathering of SBP employees to Chairing Cross to join the grand protest procession over there.