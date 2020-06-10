UrduPoint.com
Sports Board Punjab Online Training, A Great Opportunity For Coaches To Improve Their Performance

Zeeshan Mehtab 31 seconds ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:04 PM

Director Admin, Sports Board Punjab, Javed Chohan said that its first time that Sports Board Punjab has taken a great initiative to impart online training for newly-appointed Tehsil Sports Officers (TSOs) and Divisional Coaches

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Director Admin, Sports board Punjab, Javed Chohan said that its first time that Sports Board Punjab has taken a great initiative to impart online training for newly-appointed Tehsil Sports Officers (TSOs) and Divisional Coaches.

"Top professional experts of Sports Board Punjab and other departments are imparting useful online training to newly-recruited officers," he expressed these views while addressing the TSOs and Divisional Coaches on the third day of online training programme being conducted under the banner of Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Project Director PMU Akram Soban, Dr Salman Feroz and Chief Sports consultant SBP Shahid Faqir Virk also delivered lectures on Sports Development Schemes, Sports Infrastructure, Sports Injuries and Sports Administration and Management in three separate sessions on the third day.

Assistant Director Nasir Malik and IT Incharge Jawadullah were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the newly-appointed TSOs and Divisional Coaches Javed Chohan said the online training was a great initiative taken by Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta. "This training will prove to be very helpful for TSOs and Divisional Coaches to understand and improve their performance," he added.

He urged all the TSOs and Divisional Coaches to show more focus, discipline and resolve during the 5-day online training programme. "It's great opportunity for newly-appointed TSOs and Divisional Coaches to learn about their professional duties. They must take part in this great learning activity with full devotion and commitment".

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti said every sports activity was disturbed due to coronavirus, but Sports Board Punjab was performing its functions despite growing pandemic.

Project Director PMU Akram Soban also answered various questions from TSOs and Divisional Coaches during the 'Question-Answer' segment during the third session.

