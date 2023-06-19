UrduPoint.com

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Holds Summer Camps Of Various Games

Muhammad Rameez Published June 19, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) holds Summer Camps of various games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP), Summer Camps of various games including swimming, football, archery, hockey and wushu are in progress here at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

A large number of young boys and girls are taking part in swimming summer camp at State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex where expert coaches are imparting training to camp probables under the supervision of Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti and senior provincial coach Rafiuz Zaman.

Overall, thousands of passionate young players are participating in the summer camps of 14 games such as Swimming, Athletics, Archery, Badminton, cricket, Football, Hockey, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, Self-Defense, Taekwondo, Wushu, Karate and Gymnastics.

Meanwhile Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said on Monday that the healthy activity of summer camp will play a key role in the growth of games culture among the younger generation. "The participation of thousands of young players in summer camps reflected the immense craze of sports among our youth," he added.

He said that the summer camps of dozens of games are being organized to incline our youth towards healthy sports activities during their free time of summer vacations. "Definitely, it is the best usage of this free time and we are quite upbeat that thousands of young boys and girls will not only polish their sports skills but also learn valuable games techniques from qualified coaches".

