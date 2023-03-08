Sports Board Punjab (SBP) organized a grand Women's Seminar in connection with International Women's Day at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) E-Library here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) organized a grand Women's Seminar in connection with International Women's Day at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) E-Library here on Wednesday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi were the guests of honour at the largely-attended seminar.

Students of different colleges and universities, women from many departments including Rescue-1122 and important personalities also participated in the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman said that women had an imperative role in every field of life. "No society could be completed without women. The provincial metropolis Lahore is being administered by a competent woman Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider. Our young girls must take inspiration from her".

He said the Punjab government was taking effective measures for making women self-reliant and independent under e-Rozgar Programme. "Our talented girl Bisma has earned a hefty amount of over Rs 3 million in three years time from e-Rozgar Programme". He urged other females to take inspiration from Bisma-like young individuals to earn a respectable livelihood through e-Rozgar scheme.

In her address, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider said the Punjab government was taking effective measures for the welfare of women. "Women need to put up more efforts to become respectable and dignified citizens. Women have plenty of opportunities in the field of education," she added.

Elaborating further, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider said that all necessary steps were being taken to protect women from harassment.

"Women should take maximum benefit from the programmes of the Youth Affairs Department," she said.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi addressing the seminar said that every day was a women's day due to their key role in different important positions. "Women are being given equal opportunities in Youth Affairs and Sports Departments. The e-Rozgar programme is being expanded further to provide more opportunities to women across the province to earn a respectable livelihood".

A panel discussion on the role of women in sports was held at the Women's Day Seminar.

Former international women hockey player Rabia Qadir was the moderator of the panel discussion. Top golf referee Munazza Shaheen, Olympion Shabana Akhtar, Dr Asma Shami and former international hockey player Saman Junaid participated in the discussion.

There was another panel discussion conducted by Regional Head of PITB Ms Hina Arshad on the role of women in the digital economy. Ms Shaela Sufwan, Ms Asma Rao and Ms Bisma Abdul Hafeez shared their views and experiences during the panel discussion.

CEO Arfa Karim Foundation Ms Tabinda Usman and Chairman Kingdom Valley Ghulam Hussain Shahid also spoke on this occasion.

Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman gave souvenirs to DC Lahore Rafia Haider and DG Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi while DG Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi presented a souvenir to Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan also gave away souvenirs to high achieverswomen and all participants of panel discussion.