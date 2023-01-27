Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Winter Sports Festival 2023 gets underway

Winter Sports Festival 2023 being organised under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab (SBP), rolled into action with a colourful opening ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Winter Sports Festival 2023 being organised under the auspices of Sports board Punjab (SBP), rolled into action with a colourful opening ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Friday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Musarrat Jabeen and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi unveiled the trophy of Winter Sports Festival on this occasion.

Musarrat Jabeen announced the beginning of Winter Sports Festival to be staged at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex and ends on 29 January.

All the participants stood in respect of the National Anthem in the opening ceremony. Young artists and performers also presented attractive tambora and Sufi performances and won huge appreciation from sports enthusiasts present at the venue.

Badminton star Waseem Shaheen took oath from all the contingents on this occasion.

The colourful opening ceremony was also witnessed by a large number of male and female players and sports officials. The contingents from all ten divisions of the province took part in march past in the inaugural ceremony.

As many as 300 male and female top athletes, who performed excellently and won medals in 73rd edition of Punjab Games 2022, and 70 officials, are participating in the mega Winter Sports Festival.

The male and female athletes from all districts and divisions will exhibit their talent in six games � athletics, badminton, boxing, football, judo and table tennis during the 3-day Winter Sports Festival.