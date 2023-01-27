UrduPoint.com

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Winter Sports Festival 2023 Gets Underway

Muhammad Rameez Published January 27, 2023 | 07:27 PM

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Winter Sports Festival 2023 gets underway

Winter Sports Festival 2023 being organised under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab (SBP), rolled into action with a colourful opening ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Winter Sports Festival 2023 being organised under the auspices of Sports board Punjab (SBP), rolled into action with a colourful opening ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Friday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Musarrat Jabeen and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi unveiled the trophy of Winter Sports Festival on this occasion.

Musarrat Jabeen announced the beginning of Winter Sports Festival to be staged at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex and ends on 29 January.

All the participants stood in respect of the National Anthem in the opening ceremony. Young artists and performers also presented attractive tambora and Sufi performances and won huge appreciation from sports enthusiasts present at the venue.

Badminton star Waseem Shaheen took oath from all the contingents on this occasion.

The colourful opening ceremony was also witnessed by a large number of male and female players and sports officials. The contingents from all ten divisions of the province took part in march past in the inaugural ceremony.

As many as 300 male and female top athletes, who performed excellently and won medals in 73rd edition of Punjab Games 2022, and 70 officials, are participating in the mega Winter Sports Festival.

The male and female athletes from all districts and divisions will exhibit their talent in six games � athletics, badminton, boxing, football, judo and table tennis during the 3-day Winter Sports Festival.

Related Topics

Football Tennis Sports Punjab Badminton Young Male January March All From Top Boxing

Recent Stories

EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until ..

EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until July 31, 2023

1 minute ago
 ASI arrested in Obaid custodial murder

ASI arrested in Obaid custodial murder

1 minute ago
 KP business delegation calls on Chairman Federal B ..

KP business delegation calls on Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

1 minute ago
 Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions exc ..

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions exceed AED 8.4 bn

17 minutes ago
 Blinken Urges New Ways to Educate Future Generatio ..

Blinken Urges New Ways to Educate Future Generations About Holocaust

7 minutes ago
 Open katchehry held in Hayatabad

Open katchehry held in Hayatabad

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.