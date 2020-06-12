Sports Board Punjab secretary felicitates new officers over completion of online training

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Secretary Ehsan Bhutta has congratulated the newly-appointed tehsil sports officers (TSOs) and divisional coaches over completion of their five-day online training programme

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) Secretary Ehsan Bhutta has congratulated the newly-appointed tehsil sports officers (TSOs) and divisional coaches over completion of their five-day online training programme.

Addressing the closing session of the programme here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday, he urged them to use the valuable knowledge they gained during the training for performance of their professional duties.

The online training programme was conducted under the banner of Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Punjab and attended by 37 newly-recruited TSOs and the divisional coaches.

SBP Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Director PMU Akram Soban, Assistant Director Nasir Malik, IT In-charge Jawadullah and other officials were also present.

A motivational speaker, Sajid Hafeez Malik, delivered a lecture on the topic of 'Character-Building and Leadership' on the last day of the online training.

The SBP secretary thanked Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti for patronising the training activity. He also appreciated the key role of Director Admin Javed Chohan and his team for conducting the first-ever online training programme quite smoothly.

"The participants in the online training programme exhibited excellent discipline during the five-day learning activity and I expect that they will demonstrate the same spirit and discipline in their routine matters," Ehsan Bhutta said.

Javed Chohan said: "The useful training programme was only possible due to valuable guidance and thorough monitoring of Punjab Sports secretary." He announced a plan to hold online development workshops every month to engage the sports officers of the province in constructive activities.

Mirza Mudassar, Qamar Abbas and Iqra Hasan were declared top three officers of the online training programme on the basis of their marks they got after completing their assignments. The top three scorers were decided by a 4-member committee, headed by Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, after evaluating their assignments thoroughly. The top three officers also presented their presentations during the closing session.

Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta appreciated their efforts and directed all the participants to improve their skills more. "All the participants did good job but definitely there is a room for further grooming of their skills".

The participants in the online training programme also thanked Punjab Minister for Sports Punjab Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Secretary Sports Punjab Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh for organising such a useful training activity.