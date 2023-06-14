Sports Board Punjab Summer Camps of 14 sports begin

UrduPoint.com

The Summer Camps of 14 sports have commenced under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Summer Camps of 14 sports have commenced under the auspices of Sports board Punjab here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Hundreds of boys and girls are participating in the summer camp where qualified coaches are imparting training to young players.

The players also did physical exercise to gain complete fitness.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said on Wednesday that the purpose of conducting summer camps is to bring out new talent in various games. "Apart from it, the Summer camp is being organised to keep children engaged in positive activities during summer vacations", Dr Asif Tufail said.

He further said that players must improve their game at Summer Camp. "The training of qualified coaches will definitely improve the performance of participating players," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said that Sports Board Punjab will continue to take such steps to trace fresh sports talent.

He informed that the training of Athletics, Archery, Badminton, cricket, Football, Hockey, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, Self-Defense, taekwondo, wushu and karate, gymnastics and swimming is being given during the Summer Sports Camp. "Special camps for self-defence, yoga and physical fitness have also been organized for women in the summer camp," he added.

