Sports Board Punjab Swimming Camp Beings

Zeeshan Mehtab 41 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:12 PM

Sports Board Punjab swimming camp beings

Sports Board Punjab's month-long Punjab Summer Swimming Camp got under way here at state-of-the-art Punjab International Swimming Complex, on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Sports board Punjab's month-long Punjab Summer Swimming Camp got under way here at state-of-the-art Punjab International Swimming Complex, on Tuesday.

Director General sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said that the prime objective of this high-profile swimming camp is to find swimming talent from grassroots level. "The shining swimmers of the camp will be given further advanced training under the supervision of qualified coaches. After advanced training, the talented swimmers will be able to represent Pakistan in international swimming competitions in future," he added.

Nadeem Sarwar further said the SBP is focusing to prepare a bunch of talented players in all leading games. "Our Summer Hockey Training Camp is also under way at Gojra International Hockey Stadium. Recently, we organized table tennis, archery, snooker and swimming championships in different parts of the province," he informed.

Over 60 boys and girls aged 5 to 16 attended the Summer Swimming Camp being organized under the supervision of SBP Chief consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk. A team of top swimming coaches will impart modern training to young camp trainees for two hours daily.

