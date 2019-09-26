UrduPoint.com
Sports Board Punjab Takes Measures For Eradication Of Dengue Virus

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:07 PM

The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) staff, on the directives of Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh, sprayed anti-dengue medicines and cleaned various parts of Nishtar Park Sports Complex for eradication of dengue virus, here on Thursday

Dozens of SBP workers removed stagnant water and cleaned roads, grounds and different areas in Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

The SBP director general said that it should be top priority of all of us to keep our offices, grounds and vicinity clean and tidy.

"SBP is doing effective efforts including spray of anti-dengue medicine in its offices, Punjab Stadium, Nishtar Park Sports Gymnasium and National Hockey Stadium on regular basis." He said that these days, dengue threat had resurfaced in the city and that's why the SBP had accelerated its efforts to eliminate the fatal threat. "Dengue mosquito is a fatal weapon against human health.

"Sports Board Punjab was taking every possible measure for eradication of dengue," he added.

