Sports Board Punjab To Celebrate Independence Day In Befitting Manner

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:16 AM

Sports Board Punjab to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manner

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) on the directives of Punjab Government has finalized arrangements to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner here on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) on the directives of Punjab Government has finalized arrangements to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner here on Friday.

National Hockey Stadium, Punjab International Swimming Complex and other parts of Nishtar Park sports Complex have been decorated with beautiful lights and flags.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, in his message on Independence Day, said on Thursday that living nations always celebrate their national days with immense zeal.

"It's the time to recall how our elders gain freedom in highly tough circumstances. Our elders got freedom after sacrificing millions of lives. We must make our younger generation aware of our national heroes and their unforgettable sacrifices," he added.

He advised the Pakistan youth to realize their responsibilities and check their activities on this historic occasion. "Our young generation is the realasset for our country. They must play their due role to make the future ofPakistan bright," he stressed.

More Stories From Sports

