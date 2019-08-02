UrduPoint.com
Sports Board Punjab To Hold Sports Events On Independence Day

Fri 02nd August 2019

Sports Board Punjab to hold sports events on Independence Day

Director General Sports Board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh here on Friday has announced that the SBP would hold sports competitions in all divisional headquarters to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Director General Sports board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh here on Friday has announced that the SBP would hold sports competitions in all divisional headquarters to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner.

He said that the Sports Board Punjab had always organised competitive sports events on national days and holding of all such events was a way forward for further uplift of the games.

"The upcoming sports events on the occasion of Independence Day will be a golden opportunity for male and female players to show their potential in their respective sports.

They must take part in these sports competitions with full devotion," said DG Sports Punjab.

He said there was plenty of sports talent in far-flung areas of the province and the SBP is striving to nurture the valuable talent. "The holding of sports competitions on the Independence Day is also part of our move to polish sports talent from remote areas of the province," he added.

Aulakh also appreciated the performance of champion teams -- Gujranwala and Lahore divisions in recently-held Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting and Kick-Boxing Championship that was organised under the SBP banner.

More Stories From Sports

