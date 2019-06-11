Sports Board Punjab to launch SBP mobile App

The Sports Board Punjab (SBP), under the directives of its Director General, Nadeem Sarwar, has decided to launch the SBP Mobile App regarding existing sports facilities in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The Sports Punjab (SBP), under the directives of its Director General, Nadeem Sarwar, has decided to launch the SBP mobile App regarding existing sports facilities in the province.

This decision was taken at a meeting of District Sports Officers (DSOs) at National Hockey Stadium, here on Tuesday with DG SBP in the chair. Also present were Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Directors Rauf Bajwa, Shahid Nizami and IT In-charge Jawadullah. The DSOs, belonging to various districts briefed the DG SBP about the current status of the sports facilities in their respective areas.

Nadeem Sarwar, speaking on the occasion, said it is an IT era and time has come for to bring sports infrastructure and facilities at par with modern era standard.

"Initially, geo-tagging of 315 sports facilities including sports complexes and gymnasiums will be linked to SBP Mobile App. The players will also get up-to-date information regarding sports facilities through SBP Mobile App," he added.

He said this is a major step being taken by the SBP and sports culture will definitely flourish in the province after the introduction of SBP Mobile App.

"Bringing our sports facilities to international level is the only way to meet the challenges of modern era. The sports facilities will be upgraded in the province," he added.

Nadeem Sarwar said every citizen and athlete will have easy access to SBP Mobile App. "The data and other necessary information of all sports facilities will also be available on SBP Mobile App. SBP will utilize all of its resources to extract maximum benefits out of its existing sports facilities across the province," he maintained.

DG Sports Punjab also reviewed the status of ongoing 204 sports development schemes in different districts. He directed the concerned officers to complete the sports development schemes as early as possible.

Nadeem Sarwar said Punjab Government is giving top priority to sports promotion. "Sports complexes are being constructed at tehsil level. The youth of the province will get more sports facilities after the completion of these projects," he asserted.

IT In-charge Jawadullah also imparted training to all District Sports Officers about the usage of SBP Mobile App.