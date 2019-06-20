Sports Board Punjab to organize Olympic day run

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is going to organize Olympic Day Archery Championship at Bhurban Stadium Murree on July 2 and 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : Sports Punjab (SBP) is going to organize Olympic Day Archery Championship at Bhurban Stadium Murree on July 2 and 3.

The Olympic Day Archery Championship will be inaugurated by Director General sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar at a colourful opening ceremony on July 2nd while Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) President Lt-Gen (retd) Arif Hasan will grace the closing ceremony as chief guest the next day.

Nadeem Sarwar said here on Thursday, that Olympic Day Archery Championship will prove to be a golden opportunity for talented archers of the province. "We are quite upbeat to find talented male and female archery players from Olympic Day Archery Championship," he added.

Two events - Punjab Inter-Division and Open for All Archery Championship - will be contested during the two-day Olympic Day Archery Championship being held with the collaboration of Punjab Archery Association.

The teams from all nine divisions will feature in Punjab Inter-Division Championship. Every team will be comprised of six players - three girls and as many boys.

The teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Army, Police and Wapda will take part in Open for All Archery Championship. Male and female players will feature in international standard events during the championship.