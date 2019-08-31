Sports Board Punjab to set-up camps for various games

Sports Board Punjab was going to set up a month-long camps for training of athletics, snooker, power-lifting, volleyball, wrestling and football games

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Sports Punjab was going to set up a month-long camps for training of athletics, snooker , power-lifting, volleyball, wrestling and football games.

Qualified coaches would impart training to the players at the camps while the trials for coaching camps would be held at Lahore on September 3. The camps would be set up in various cities including Multan.

Divisional sports officer Rana Nadeem Anjum said that trials and scrutiny of Multan division for participation in these trials would be held on September I, at sports complex.

On the directions of Sports Board Punjab, players whose date of birth is 01/01/2004 and so on would be eligible for the trials.

The willing players hailing from Multan division were directed to report at divisional sports office tomorrow along with birth certificate (B-Form/FRC) and two passport size pictures.

District sports officer Jameel Kamran, coach Muhammad Sajid Bashir, director sports BZU Tars Muhayuddin, provincial coach Gulzar Pasha, international footballers Rana Naveed Akram and Muhammad Arif would be the trial coordinators.