UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Board Punjab U16 Training Camps To Hone Players' Skills: DG

Muhammad Rameez 57 seconds ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 07:56 PM

Sports Board Punjab U16 training camps to hone players' skills: DG

Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Wednesday the ongoing month-long under-16 coaching and training camps of six games will serve as a suitable platform for potential youngsters of different games to hone their sports skills

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General Sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Wednesday the ongoing month-long under-16 coaching and training camps of six games will serve as a suitable platform for potential youngsters of different games to hone their sports skills.

He said promotion of sports among young generation was on top of government's priorities. "The training and grooming of young players was badly ignored during the previous eras and we are focusing on this key feature because Pakistan can get quality players in different games only through proper honing," he said.

The SBP director general said, "Definitely, it's a future building step and we are quite upbeat that Pakistan will gain several talented young players after this coaching campaign.

Our camps will start after tough selection process and there will be no compromise on quality of training at camps." Adnan Aulakh said all trials were conducted purely on merit. "We are quite hopeful to find dozens of talented players from month-long under-16 coaching and training camps. The Sports Board Punjab will provide the best facilities to camp trainees during the duration of camps of six games in different cities of the province," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Punjab Young All From Government Best Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Ethiopian Foreign Minister Envisages AfCFTA to Boo ..

49 seconds ago

UK 'search and rescue response' after more Channel ..

51 seconds ago

Mladenovic beats Garcia in French grudge match

53 seconds ago

Distt admin Multan disburses 361 caudran of free f ..

54 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam ..

9 minutes ago

England drop Jason Roy for 5th Ashes Test

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.