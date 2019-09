Sports Board Punjab U16 training camps to hone players' skills: DG

Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Wednesday the ongoing month-long under-16 coaching and training camps of six games will serve as a suitable platform for potential youngsters of different games to hone their sports skills

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General Sports Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Wednesday the ongoing month-long under-16 coaching and training camps of six games will serve as a suitable platform for potential youngsters of different games to hone their sports skills.

He said promotion of sports among young generation was on top of government's priorities. "The training and grooming of young players was badly ignored during the previous eras and we are focusing on this key feature because Pakistan can get quality players in different games only through proper honing," he said.

The SBP director general said, "Definitely, it's a future building step and we are quite upbeat that Pakistan will gain several talented young players after this coaching campaign.

Our camps will start after tough selection process and there will be no compromise on quality of training at camps." Adnan Aulakh said all trials were conducted purely on merit. "We are quite hopeful to find dozens of talented players from month-long under-16 coaching and training camps. The Sports Board Punjab will provide the best facilities to camp trainees during the duration of camps of six games in different cities of the province," he added.