Sports Board Punjab vice chairman plants sapling

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : Sports Punjab (SBP) Vice-Chairman Rao Zahid Qayyum on Monday planted a sapling outside Nishtar Park sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium here.

Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall Administrator Mustafa Shah was also present on this occasion.

Sports Board Punjab Vice-Chairman speaking on the occasion said that trees are very important for healthy and green atmosphere. "People from all walks of life must take active part in this revolutionary tree plantation campaign. Punjab Government, under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, is focusing on growing maximum number of trees in the province," he added.