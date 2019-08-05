UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Board Punjab Vice Chairman Plants Sapling

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 06:18 PM

Sports Board Punjab vice chairman plants sapling

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Vice-Chairman Rao Zahid Qayyum on Monday planted a sapling outside Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) Vice-Chairman Rao Zahid Qayyum on Monday planted a sapling outside Nishtar Park sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium here.

Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall Administrator Mustafa Shah was also present on this occasion.

Sports Board Punjab Vice-Chairman speaking on the occasion said that trees are very important for healthy and green atmosphere. "People from all walks of life must take active part in this revolutionary tree plantation campaign. Punjab Government, under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, is focusing on growing maximum number of trees in the province," he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Tax evasion resulting in poverty, unemployment and ..

3 minutes ago

UVAS observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

3 minutes ago

Defending champions El Mourabity and Boulet confir ..

3 minutes ago

Sports Board Punjab independence day sports compet ..

32 seconds ago

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi make arrangements f ..

34 seconds ago

Government College University takes out Kashmir so ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.