Sports Board Punjab's Summer Camps To Help Find Talented Athletes

Muhammad Rameez Published July 25, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Sports Board Punjab's expert coaches and trainers continued to impart training to young talented male and female players in SBP Summer Camps of badminton, wushu, taekwondo, self-defence and table tennis here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail on Tuesday said that Summer Camps will play a key role in finding talented male and female young athletes in different games at grassroots level. "The mega Summer Camp is being organized to provide an opportunity to hundreds of young players to keep themselves busy in healthy sports activities and improve their game skills under the supervision of qualified coaches".

He further said that this healthy practice will definitely develop the interest and passion of sports among the young generation.

"The holding of Summer Camps is a useful development and Sports Board Punjab is providing best facilities to all players at Summer Camps where our coaches are imparting top level training to young camp trainees".

The parents of the young school-going children while recording their views about SBP Summer Camps lauded the healthy activity of summer camps. They said that it is first time that our children were provided a golden opportunity to exhibit their sports skills in summer vacations.

The parents expressed their gratitude to Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail for initiating such a useful sports activity. "Best facilities are being provided to our children during Summer Camps. This healthy activity should also continue even after summer vacations".

