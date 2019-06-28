UrduPoint.com
Sports Board Punjabto Organize Summer Hockey Camp

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:02 PM

Sports Board Punjab, under the instructions of Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, is going to hold hockey summer camp from July 1 to trace young talented players from grassroots level

According to details, the Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 male and female hockey camps will be organized at Gojra from first July at Gojra Hockey Stadium.

The closing ceremony of month-long camp will be held on first August 2019.

Chief SBP consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk will supervise the proceedings of the camp.

Sports Board Punjab has arranged top level coaches to teach basic and modern hockey techniques to young boys and girls at summer hockey camp. The camp will be organized under the supervision of chief coach Khawar Javed, Tauseeq Arshad, goal-keeping coach Mazhar Abbas, Tariq Imran, Tipu Sultan, Nazia Rehmat and Rizwana Yasmeen.

